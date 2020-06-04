Rugby legend Dan Carter announces retirement - 'I'm sad to walk away'

Rugby legend Dan Carter has announced his retirement from the sport.

Dan Carter trains with the Blues Source: 1 NEWS

In an Instagram post this evening, Carter said he was sad to walk away from the sport after playing for 32 years.

"I’m excited about my next chapter in life and what that will look like. For now, I’m sad to walk away from playing but the timing is right," the 38-year-old said.

"Rugby will always be a part of my life."

Carter said he'd thought about retiring on many occasions before and was grateful to be able to do so on his terms.

"I can’t thank everyone who has played a part in my journey enough - from my team mates, opponents, coaching and management teams, sponsors and in particular you, the fans.