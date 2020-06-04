TODAY |

Rugby legend Dan Carter announces retirement - 'I'm sad to walk away'

Source:  1 NEWS

Rugby legend Dan Carter has announced his retirement from the sport.

Dan Carter trains with the Blues Source: 1 NEWS

In an Instagram post this evening, Carter said he was sad to walk away from the sport after playing for 32 years.

"I’m excited about my next chapter in life and what that will look like. For now, I’m sad to walk away from playing but the timing is right," the 38-year-old said.

"Rugby will always be a part of my life."

Carter said he'd thought about retiring on many occasions before and was grateful to be able to do so on his terms.

"I can’t thank everyone who has played a part in my journey enough - from my team mates, opponents, coaching and management teams, sponsors and in particular you, the fans.

"A special mention to my friends and family who have supported and guided me through my career."

Rugby
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Rugby legend Dan Carter announces retirement - 'I'm sad to walk away'
2
Whitewash averted: INEOS Team UK hold on to get first win in Prada Cup final
3
Despite chaotic Prada Cup pre-start with boats almost colliding, Luna Rossa crush INEOS Team UK again
4
Overnight millionaire Kyle Jamieson becomes most expensive Kiwi cricketer ever after IPL bidding war
5
Kyle Jamieson downplays millionaire status after jaw-dropping IPL auction
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
01:25

Scott Barrett philosophical for Super Rugby Aotearoa as Crusaders captain
01:38

Crusaders unfazed by tweaks to preseason schedule, thankful for three-half game
00:26

Chiefs to host Crusaders and Blues in pre-season clash after Auckland franchise thrown into lockdown turmoil

Brad Thorn drops Reds' star recruit Suliasi Vunivalu from debut game over altercation