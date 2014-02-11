 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


'Rugby is an increasingly hungry beast' - NZR justify $7m loss 2016 financial year

share

Source:

NZN

New Zealand Rugby bosses say the decision to invest heavily with pre-Lions tour money was the right one.

New Zealand Rugby Union CEO Steve Tew

Source: Photosport

The national body's books were opened on Thursday, revealing a post-tax net loss of $7.47 million for the 2016 financial year.

Chief executive Steve Tew was delighted that figure was less than the $9 million loss they had budgeted.

Speaking at NZ Rugby's 125th annual meeting, Tew said record investment last year was possible because of a healthy balance sheet and took into account the commercial bonanza they are set to receive from this year's Lions tour.

A strategy of spending money evenly for five years through to the next broadcasting deal in 2020 meant they could splurge, to a degree, in 2016.

Expenditure of $169.2 million featured increased funding to provincial unions, Super Rugby teams, the women's game and to the pool of money to retain professional rugby players.
Revenue ($161.7 million) was also at a record level, mainly through boosted broadcasting rights income of more than $73 million.

NZ Rugby chairman Brent Impey says the forecast sizeable profit for this year will be followed by losses over the three subsequent years.

"Our intention is to reach break-even over that period but it is clear that will be a big challenge," Impey said.

"To sustain that, we need supporters in the stand and backing up financially."

Tew said keeping New Zealand's best players from leaving for the riches of Europe will be an ongoing problem and will continue to eat away at the bottom line.

However, watering the grass roots was also vital, and paid off with a boost in playing numbers in 2016, most notably at junior level.

"The decision to invest so heavily in our game was not taken lightly," Tew said.

"It's worth noting that rugby is an increasingly hungry beast and we'll have to remain vigilant in terms of cost management and revenue generation."

Elsewhere, former Auckland coach Maurice Trapp was elected president, replacing long-serving administrator David Rhodes, who retired following a two-year term.

Former All Black Bill Osborne was elected vice-president.

Related

All Blacks

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:29
1
The Chilean star held his face in agony despite the ball not going anywhere near.

Watch: What are you doing? Alexis Sanchez goes down like he's been shot in the head – but replay leaves him humiliated


00:28
2
Cricket has new a new shot – a half sweep, half slog, much to the delight of the commentary team.

Video: Commentators lose it as Steve Smith invents new cricket shot called the 'swog' in IPL

00:54
3
Akira Ioane, Steven Luatua and Melani Nanai could be after a career switch if this is anything to go by.

Watch: 'You go here, I'll go there' - relaxed Blues stars Akira Ioane, Luatua show off sharp NFL moves at hit-out

00:29
4
Even Shardul Thakur of the Supergiants couldn’t find an excuse for this shocker.

Watch: Worst IPL ball - EVER? Bowler stares blankly at hands after effort 5-year-old would be embarrassed by

00:15
5
No crew members fell out of the boat, but it still served as a terrifying wake up call.

Watch: Team NZ brace for impact as boat powers into chaotic nosedive on Bermuda waters

00:52
Bill English said Mr Peters has been using similar tactics for a long time, and that they are designed to get attention.

Watch: 'I'm not going to say it' - PM sidesteps Winston Peters racism question, after NZ First leader's attack on 'two Asian immigrant' NZ Herald reporters

Mr Peters has been widely attacked for questioning the motives of two NZ Asian journalists. Now Bill English has been weighed in.

00:50
Worrying new homicide figures highlight the prominence of domestic violence in NZ.

'Our advocates meet with women every day who have been so severely hurt they could have been a homicide' – shocking reality of domestic violence level in NZ explained

Worrying new homicide figures highlight the prominence of domestic violence in NZ.

03:17
Massey University research shows RTD guzzling young women are the new face of NZ's drinking problem.

Young NZ women drinking RTDs to 'hazardous levels' - Alcohol Healthwatch warns

New research has revealed startling figures about the consumption of RTDs in NZ.

00:45
A lobby group today presented the council with a petition against plans to cut funding.

'Love our libraries, save our librarians' - petition presented to Auckland Council over plan to cut funding

Members of the Love Our Libraries lobby group have this morning presented a petition to Auckland Council.


03:14
A Lower Hutt mum is doing her bit to make sure New Zealand isn't lagging behind the world when it comes to makeup.

Bringing New York Chic to the Heart of the Hutt

A Lower Hutt mum is doing her bit to make sure New Zealand isn't lagging behind the world when it comes to makeup.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ