Rugby in New Zealand celebrates 150 years with online museum exhibit

Today marks 150 years to the day since the first official rugby match was staged in New Zealand, prompting the Nelson museum to launch a special exhibit in commemoration.
The Nelson Rugby Football Club squared off against Nelson College on May 14, 1870, winning 3-1.
Due to the impact of Covid-19, Nelson Museum has launched the exhibition on its website. To promote the exhibition, it is projecting animations on the city's landmarks.
The game was also re-enacted during the 2011 Rugby World Cup on Kiwi soil.