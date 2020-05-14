TODAY |

Rugby in New Zealand celebrates 150 years with online museum exhibit

Source:  1 NEWS

Today marks 150 years to the day since the first official rugby match was staged in New Zealand, prompting the Nelson museum to launch a special exhibit in commemoration.

Nelson Club took on Nelson College in what would be the start of a Kiwi staple. Source: 1 NEWS

The Nelson Rugby Football Club squared off against Nelson College on May 14, 1870, winning 3-1.

Due to the impact of Covid-19, Nelson Museum has launched the exhibition on its website. To promote the exhibition, it is projecting animations on the city's landmarks.

The game was also re-enacted during the 2011 Rugby World Cup on Kiwi soil.

Rugby
Nelson
