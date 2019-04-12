TODAY |

Rugby Australia terminate Wallabies star Israel Folau's contract

Breaking
1 NEWS
More From
Rugby

Cross-code star Israel Folau has been axed by Rugby Australia today after being found guilty of a high-level breach of Rugby Australia's professional players' code of conduct.

Folau controversially posted last month on social media that gay people, along with other "sinners," will face damnation unless they repent.

An independent three-person panel today terminated Folau's four-year, $4 million Rugby Australia contract.

The three-member panel John West QC (Chair), Kate Eastman SC and John Boultbee AM provided their final written decision today relating to the code of conduct hearing over Folau’s social media posts on April 10, 2019.

Rugby Australia CEO Raelene Castle said Folau's actions had forced the organisation's hand and they had no choice but to tear up his contract.

"While Rugby Australia accepts the panel’s decision directing termination of Israel Folau's playing contract for his high-level breach of the code of conduct, we want to stress that this outcome is a painful situation for the game," said Castle

"Rugby Australia did not choose to be in this situation, but Rugby Australia's position remains that Israel, through his actions, left us with no choice but to pursue this course of action.

"I've communicated directly with the players to make it clear that Rugby Australia fully supports their right to their own beliefs and nothing that has happened changes that. But when we are talking about inclusiveness in our game, we're talking about respecting differences as well.

"When we say Rugby is a game for all, we mean it. People need to feel safe and welcomed in our game regardless of their gender, race, background, religion, or sexuality.

"Representing Australia and all Australians on the Rugby field is a privilege. Selection is dependent upon a player’s ability to contribute to the Wallabies, and the game of Rugby itself, in a positive and consistent manner both on and off the field.

"When players sign a contract with the Wallabies, they sign up to the values of the team and the sport.

"Israel is a great Rugby player and we are disappointed and saddened by the fact that he will not see out his four-year commitment to the Wallabies and Waratahs," she said.

Folau will have 72 hours to appeal and force a second code of conduct hearing.

Mitsubishi Estate Series 2nd Test, AAMI Park, Melbourne, Australia 16/6/2018 Australia vs Ireland Australia's Israel Folau dejected after the game Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan
Wallabies star Israel Folau. Source: Photosport
More From
Rugby
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:15
Troy McMahon was a late replacement to face Hodges at the pay-per-view event but his big moment didn't last long.
Five punches, 23 seconds, one TKO: Kiwi boxer humiliated in bout with NRL great Justin Hodges
2
Sonny Bill Williams poses with his family after graduating.
'Don't let anyone pigeonhole you' - Sonny Bill Williams celebrates earning his bachelor's degree
3
Auckland Grammar has produced more All Blacks than any other school.
King's College and Auckland Grammar 1st XV rivalry continues as Grammar celebrates 150th year
4
Blues lock Josh Goodhue and Chiefs lock Tyler Ardron compete in a line out during a Super Rugby match - Chiefs v Blues played at FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton, New Zealand on Saturday 7 April 2018. Copyright photo: © Bruce Lim / www.photosport.nz
Super Rugby Picks: 'Surely' Blues can defend Eden Park fortress against the Chiefs?
5
The Warriors coach was stunned at the thought of a second Little General.
'Are you serious?' Stephen Kearney dumbfounded by reporter's comparison of Kodi Nikorima to Stacey Jones
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
02:22
Auckland Grammar has produced more All Blacks than any other school.

King's College and Auckland Grammar 1st XV rivalry continues as Grammar celebrates 150th year
00:56
Chiefs coach Colin Cooper said today Cane was going "really well" at training.

Sam Cane set to return for Chiefs, named on the bench to face Blues
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 23: Karmichael Hunt and Israel Folau of the Waratahs celebrate Folau scoring a try during the round six Super Rugby match between the Waratahs and the Crusaders on March 23, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

'He's still our friend' - Karmichael Hunt says Waratahs teammate Israel Folau is coping fine
Waisake Naholo makes a break during the Highlanders v Blues, Super Rugby week 2 game held at Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin, New Zealand. 23 February 2018. Copyright Image: Derek Morrison / www.photosport.nz

Waisake Naholo returns for Highlanders, named on the bench against Lions