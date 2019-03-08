TODAY |

Rugby Australia make progress with players in pay talks as financial strains grow

The Australian Rugby Union Players’ Association says it has made important progress in its negotiations with Rugby Australia over the financial fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement, RUPA chief executive Justin Harrison said his organisation has finally received “the financial information first requested from Rugby Australia almost a month ago.” He said an understanding of the information was vital as RUPA and Rugby Australia negotiate likely cuts to player salaries.

“Given neither party has yet tabled any position relating to player salaries in the context of the Covid-19 crisis we need to be realistic as to the problems to be solved and the time necessary to deal with complex issues and have proper consultation with players,” Harrison said. “If other major codes are a guide, a week or weeks is not an unrealistic time frame to reach a solution.

“RUPA has at all times been ready to enter proper negotiations as soon as transparent financial information was provided. We now look forward to a meaningful discussion.”

Rugby Australia earlier this week announced a NZ$9.6 million for the last financial year and laid off 75 per cent of its non-rugby staff. Talks with the players’ association stalled while the financial information sought by the association was withheld.

World Rugby says it expects most of its national rugby unions to be hard hit by the pandemic and Australia may be more hard hit than most major unions.

Harrison added players are “keenly aware of the role they need to play in leading the code to a sustainable future”.

