Rugby Australia looking to lock down more stars with long-term deals after retaining Michael Hooper

AAP
Wallabies captain Michael Hooper has put country before cash and signed a five- year contract extension, and he and coach Michael Cheika hope similar long-term deals can put an end to player drain.

Hooper is expected to pocket about $6 million but could have earned far more if he opted for lucrative club contracts in Europe and Japan.

Hooper is desperate to rebuild Australia into the force they once were. Stopping teammates putting their international careers on hold will play a large role in that mission.

It's easier said than done for Rugby Australia (RA), which isn't in a financial position to make Godfather offers.

Cheika admits "the majority of players in Australia, at the Wallabies sort of level, could get more money playing overseas".

"But I think we do an exceptional job in creating an environment where players want to stay ... they're prepared to make financial sacrifices," he said.

"We've talked about long-term deals with several players over the years but often they're not encouraged to do that (by managers).

"We'll try to pick the targets and it'll be interesting to see if guys come to us and say they want longer.

"A lot of it is in the players' court ... Michael was really open to the idea."

Monster deals are becoming increasingly common in rival football codes. The most extreme examples are Lance Franklin's nine-year AFL agreement with Sydney and Daly Cherry-Evans' eight-year NRL extension with Manly.

In contrast, Hooper is just the second player in Australian rugby history to take up a five-year deal after ex-rugby league star Lote Tuqiri in 2007.

It's the sort of carrot RA could dangle in front of Israel Folau and Bernard Foley, who remain unsigned for 2019 and beyond.

"I put the heat on them yesterday," Hooper laughed.

"Everyone makes their own mind up.

"But if (long-term deals) are out there and people are willing to do it then fantastic. It's great. You can lock it in, build a future."

Cheika noted RA has had "really good discussions" with Folau and Foley.

"They've been very positive from both sides ... I want them to stay and play in Australia and I think they do as well," he said.

Hooper, who's been sidelined with a hamstring injury since the June Test series against Ireland, insisted he never gave serious thought to walking away from the Wallabies.

The 26-year-old is confident he'll captain Australia in their Bledisloe Cup opener against New Zealand at Sydney's ANZ Stadium on August 18.

The new deal means he'll be available to lead Australia at the next two World Cup tournaments in 2019 and 2023, adding to his 82 Tests.

Wallabies' Michael Hooper gestures to the crowd after Australia wins the match 29-15.
Source: Associated Press
00:39
The game of three halves is being played against players from Otago and Canterbury.

Christchurch's rugby fever still at an all-time high as sell-out crowd turns up for All Blacks' trial game
00:22
The infamous Piet van Zyl tackled a referee during a Tri Nations match between the All Blacks and Springboks in 2002.

On this day: Infamous beer-bellied pitch invader Piet van Zyl tackles referee in All Blacks clash with Boks
01:16
Mo'unga has been the shining light in another title winning Crusaders season.

'He'll take it with both hands' - Crusaders' Samu backs Richie Mo'unga over Beauden Barrett for All Blacks first-five berth
Wallabies' Michael Hooper gestures to the crowd after Australia wins the match 29-15.

Watch: Rieko Ioane bumps off Otago defender to score in All Blacks' game of three halves

AAP
Rieko Ioane has delivered the Wallabies a reminder of his enormous threat as the All Blacks cruised through a pre-Bledisloe Cup hit-out in Christchurch.

Ioane scored four tries across two 40-minute trials against provincial opponents on Friday.

The All Blacks beat Otago 32-0 in the first clash and were too good for a Canterbury selection, 40-5.

Only two conversions were attempted in the low-key evening at AMI Stadium.

Coach Steve Hansen elected to rest most of his squad's Crusaders players, who have endured a heavy workload on their way to clinching the Super Rugby championship.

Left winger Ioane was played out of position at outside centre but proved as lethal as ever in an ominous sign ahead of the Bledisloe Cup opener in Sydney next week.

His hat-trick against Otago was accompanied by tries to Waisake Naholo and Nehe Milner-Skudder, along with flanker Shannon Frizell.

Ioane bagged the last try against Canterbury while Hurricanes backs Ngani Laumape and TJ Perenara had doubles.

Importantly for Hansen, there were no apparent injuries.

Ioane was on form in Christchurch. Source: 1 NEWS
All Blacks 1970s star Sir Bryan Williams is among five rugby legends who'll be inducted into the World Rugby Hall of Fame this year.

World Rugby has announced tonight that Sir Bryan, along with Liza Burgess of Wales, Australia's Stephen Larkham, Ronan O’Gara of Ireland and Pierre Villepreux of France will be honoured with the induction at a special ceremony in Rugby, England, on September 12. 

Sir Brian was one of the first Pacific Islanders to become an All Black, when he was selected in 1970 as a wing.

He distinguished himself in the 1970 South African Rugby Tour where he scored 14 tries in his 13 appearances, and in the international series he scored in each of the first and fourth Tests. 

Williams' international rugby career lasted from 1970 to 1978 in which he played 113 matches and scored 66 tries in all matches as an All Black, which was a record until beaten by John Kirwan.

Sir Bryan is a past president of the NZRU and has coached club sides in New Zealand and the Samoan national team.

He was knighted in the 2018 New Year Honours, for services to rugby.

Sir Bryan, O’Gara, Villepreux, and Burgess will attend the prestigious induction event, which will celebrate their careers and contributions to the game. 

Larkham, due to his involvement in The Rugby Championship, will receive his accolade at a special ceremony on August 17 in Sydney, the day before Australia’s Bledisloe Cup opener with New Zealand. 

The five inductees bring the total in the Hall of Fame to 142 since it began in 2006.

A lunch was organised at the Auckland stadium by the NZ Rugby Barbarians.
Source: 1 NEWS
