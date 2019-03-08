TODAY |

Rugby Australia denies match-fixing allegations against Wallabies after damning report released

AAP
Rugby Australia has denied a report claiming the Wallabies were investigated for match fixing after they lost a Test they had been favoured to win.

A report in the Sydney Morning Herald suggested the Wallabies were investigated for match fixing several years ago and that a sporting official had recommended that investigation be re-opened.

The report alleged there was a "deep concern" about a Wallabies loss and there had been suspicious activity in a Test the Wallabies were widely expected to win.

The match in question was not identified.

Rugby Australia released a statement on Friday, denying any such investigation was ever conducted.

"A headline attached to a report in the Sydney Morning Herald today suggested Rugby Australia had investigated a Wallabies Test match "from several years ago" in relation to the possibility of match fixing," the statement said.

"Rugby Australia wishes to confirm it has seen no evidence in regards to inappropriate betting activity or match fixing and has no record of any such investigation occurring in the past.

"Rugby Australia takes any allegation of match fixing very seriously and would always thoroughly investigate should any person or entity ever provide information to the Integrity Unit."

