Rugby Australia confident ANZ Stadium will 'feel really full' for Bledisloe Cup opener

All Blacks great Dan Carter is urging fans and selectors to keep the faith with incumbent first-five Beauden Barrett, as calls for Crusaders star Richie Mo'unga to be given the number 10 jersey for the upcoming Bledisloe Cup Tests and Rugby Championship grow louder.

After leading the Crusaders to this year's Super Rugby title, Mo'unga easily stands above the pack as New Zealand's in form first-five, however All Blacks coach Steve Hansen has thrown his support firmly behind current World Rugby Player of the Year, Barrett.

Speaking at an event at Auckland's Westlake Boys' High School yesterday, Carter praised Mo'unga's remarkable rise, but says he remains a firm believer in Barrett.

"They're really fortunate to have some amazing talent in the No 10 jersey and you can throw Damian McKenzie in that debate as well," he began.

"But what Beauden's achieved over the last couple of years with the All Blacks, you can't go past that.

"He has done amazing things and he's part of the reason why the All Blacks have been so successful over the last couple of years.

"I can see him leading the team and having that No 10 jersey for a bit longer."

Carter also praised the depth of quality that the All Blacks currently have in the number 10 jersey, something familiar to him during his year's playing Test rugby.