Rugby Australia confident ANZ Stadium will 'feel really full' for Bledisloe Cup opener

Rugby Australia aren't panicking over low ticket sales for next week's first Bledisloe Cup Test in Sydney, with over 15,000 seats still available for the series opener.

New Zealand have held the famous trophy since 2003. Source: 1 NEWS

With last year's record low turnout of 54,846, next weekend's Bledisloe opener is threatening once again to be played out in front of empty seats, with the Australian public's interest in rugby union apparently at an all time low following poor results from the Wallabies and the Australian Super Rugby contingent.

As of Monday this week, just over 45,000 tickets had been sold for the clash, leaving little time to sell 10,000 more to avoid another record low crowd,

However, Rugby Australia CEO Raelene Castle says she believes that there is no cause for alarm just yet, with attendance internally estimated at around 60,000 for next week's clash.

'As enjoyable as the win was, the disappointment of not winning the cup still resonates for me,' he said. Source: 1 NEWS

"North of 55,000, so 58-60,000 is where we think we'll get to," Castle told the Sydney Morning Herald.

"It will mean that ANZ Stadium at 60,000 will feel really full."

Last year's 54-34 loss to the All Blacks saw the lowest crowd numbers in the professional era in Australia, compared to the record 109,000 turnout in Sydney back in July 2000.

The reduced number of Super Rugby teams in Australia has the Wallabies in better shape for the Bledisloe Cup, the All Blacks coach has said. Source: 1 NEWS

The 2012 Sydney Test had 80,000 fans in attendance, while 2015 gad over 73,000 through the gates.

Kieran Read calls for calm after the Wallaby fightback Bledisloe Cup Rugby Championship match, Australia Wallabies vs New Zealand All Blacks, Sydney, Australia. Saturday 19 August 2017. Photo: Paul Seiser / www.photosport.co.nz
All Blacks skipper Kieran Read talks to his teammates during a Test against the Wallabies. Source: Photosport
All Blacks great Dan Carter is urging fans and selectors to keep the faith with incumbent first-five Beauden Barrett, as calls for Crusaders star Richie Mo'unga to be given the number 10 jersey for the upcoming Bledisloe Cup Tests and Rugby Championship grow louder.

After leading the Crusaders to this year's Super Rugby title, Mo'unga easily stands above the pack as New Zealand's in form first-five, however All Blacks coach Steve Hansen has thrown his support firmly behind current World Rugby Player of the Year, Barrett.

Speaking at an event at Auckland's Westlake Boys' High School yesterday, Carter praised Mo'unga's remarkable rise, but says he remains a firm believer in Barrett.

The All Blacks coach was asked about George Bridge, Bryn Hall and the chances of Richie Mo'unga usurping Beauden Barrett. Source: 1 NEWS

"They're really fortunate to have some amazing talent in the No 10 jersey and you can throw Damian McKenzie in that debate as well," he began.

"But what Beauden's achieved over the last couple of years with the All Blacks, you can't go past that.

"He has done amazing things and he's part of the reason why the All Blacks have been so successful over the last couple of years.

Mo'unga has been the shining light in another title winning Crusaders season. Source: 1 NEWS

"I can see him leading the team and having that No 10 jersey for a bit longer."

Carter also praised the depth of quality that the All Blacks currently have in the number 10 jersey, something familiar to him during his year's playing Test rugby.

"I've been in that position before and it inspires you to work even harder and I'm sure all of those players will be doing that and competition is only a healthy thing."

The All Blacks coach agrees Mo’unga is a special talent, but says Beauden Barrett has experience over him. Source: 1 NEWS
Sibling rivalry is rife at the Barrett family farm in Taranaki after Saturday's Super Rugby final with the All Blacks trio's mother getting involved to keep things civil.

Scott Barrett got one up on brother's Beauden and Jordie on the weekend in Christchurch when he and the Crusaders beat the Lions to defend their Super Rugby title.

Beauden, Scott and Jordie will become the first trio of brothers to start for NZ at the same time. Source: 1 NEWS

As a result, a Crusaders flag was spotted flying atop a makeshift flagpole on the family farm in Parihaka - a sight Beauden felt needed addressing.

"Needed to sort this out ASAP," the first-five said on Instagram.

The Hurricanes duo quickly got to work hoisting a Hurricanes flag next to the Crusaders one to make a an impromptu set of goalposts, although if they had it their way only one flag would be waving.

"Mum insisted we kept this up," Beauden said in a caption of the still-standing Crusaders flag.

The trio are back in All Blacks camp this week after being named in the Rugby Championship squad on Monday.

Saturday's result has led to some sibling rivalry in Taranaki. Source: beaudenbarrett / Instagram
