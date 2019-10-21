TODAY |

Rugby Australia boss pens apology to RWC organisers for Wallabies' behaviour - report

AAP
Rugby Australia chief Raelene Castle felt compelled to write a letter of apology over the behaviour of the Wallabies squad at the World Cup, according to media reports.

Tournament organisers were said to have been unhappy with a number of the Australian contingent in Japan, including former coach Michael Cheika, according to The Sydney Morning Herald.

The Wallabies and Rugby Australia CEO Raelene Castle. Source: Getty

The paper quotes an unnamed source who reportedly saw Castle's letter, in which the Kiwi bids to make amends for Cheika's criticism of World Rugby and referees and presenting a general "us against them" attitude during the tournament.

In particular, Cheika criticised the decision to slap Wallabies winger Reece Hodge with a three-week suspension for a dangerous tackle on Fiji's Peceli Yato, which left World Rugby bosses unimpressed.

Michael Cheika wasn't happy about being asked about his future in the immediate aftermath of Australia's World Cup elimination. Source: 1 NEWS

Cheika revealed after the tournament that he would not seek an extension to the five-year spell he served after the Wallabies were beaten 40-16 by England in the quarter-finals.

The Herald report also said World Rugby had opted not to comment when contacted for a reaction.

The Aussie coach was seething at a match-changing call against Samu Kerevi for raising his forearms, among other decisions. Source: rugby.com.au
