Ruby Tui scores impressive hat-trick in Counties' FPC thrashing of North Harbour

Counties Manukau have made an immediate statement in the opening round of the Farah Palmer Cup this afternoon, dismantling North Harbour on the back of hat-tricks to wingers Ruby Tui and Waikohika Flesher.

Counties were relentless on their way to an 89-3 win over Harbour in Pukekohe today, with Flesher scoring four tries in the match.

It was Black Ferns Sevens star Tui's first match for Counties having previously represented Canterbury, but along with new colours was a new number on the back of her jersey with the 28-year-old shifting from flanker to wing in the 15s game.

The position changed looked seemless with Tui's three tries all long range efforts which showed off her speed.

Tui said after the match she was stoked to be playing 15s again.

"That was more exciting than letting off fireworks when it's not even Guy Fawkes," she said.

"The FPC competition has grown a lot over the last 10 years - I'm on top of the world."

The match was the second of this year's competition with Waikato taking down Northland 18-5 in Hamilton earlier today thanks to a pair of late tries.