TODAY |

Ruby Tui scores impressive hat-trick in Counties' FPC thrashing of North Harbour

Source:  1 NEWS

Counties Manukau have made an immediate statement in the opening round of the Farah Palmer Cup this afternoon, dismantling North Harbour on the back of hat-tricks to wingers Ruby Tui and Waikohika Flesher.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Tui's transition from flanker to winger in 15s rugby went superbly in the 89-3 win. Source: SKY

Counties were relentless on their way to an 89-3 win over Harbour in Pukekohe today, with Flesher scoring four tries in the match.

It was Black Ferns Sevens star Tui's first match for Counties having previously represented Canterbury, but along with new colours was a new number on the back of her jersey with the 28-year-old shifting from flanker to wing in the 15s game.

The position changed looked seemless with Tui's three tries all long range efforts which showed off her speed.

Tui said after the match she was stoked to be playing 15s again.

"That was more exciting than letting off fireworks when it's not even Guy Fawkes," she said.

"The FPC competition has grown a lot over the last 10 years - I'm on top of the world."

The match was the second of this year's competition with Waikato taking down Northland 18-5 in Hamilton earlier today thanks to a pair of late tries.

Week one of the competition wraps up tomorrow with Taranaki hosting Auckland in Inglewood.

Rugby
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:15
Watch: Ardie Savea gets Sevu Reece yelling with classic scare prank at North training
2
England cricketers forced to search empty stands for ball after six in T20 thriller against Aussies
3
LeBron James sends Russell Westbrook flying with monster slam dunk, but Rockets get last laugh
4
Codie Taylor jokes injured Dane Coles can still influence North-South match - 'If there's fisticuffs, he'll run on'
5
Mental health big factor in Anna Harrison's surprise netball return
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE

Laurie Mains: I just wonder if Jamie Joseph might be on the Highlanders' radar

World Rugby aiming to boost number of female coaches at international level
00:42

Damian McKenzie takes cheeky shot at Anton Lienert-Brown during discussion of kicking duties for North-South clash
00:52

Jordie Barrett aiming to gel with Crusaders-filled South backline for clash with North