Ruby Tui rips USA apart as Black Ferns Sevens unbeaten on World Series opening day

The New Zealand women's sevens team have finished pool play in Dubai unbeaten and in the quarter-finals will meet a USA side they have already put to the sword.

The series champions Black Ferns downed South Africa 40-0, France 28-7 and USA 45-14 on day one of the opening tournament of the 2018 series.

Australia and Canada were also unbeaten in their pools.

"Morale is pretty high, it's the first world series tournament and one of our favourites so we are on a really good high and can't wait to play on day two," Michaela Blyde said.

"No matter what team you play or how many tries you score or how often you win sevens is always a really tough game but it's all about tomorrow."