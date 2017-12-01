 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Ruby Tui rips USA apart as Black Ferns Sevens unbeaten on World Series opening day

share

Source:

NZN

The New Zealand women's sevens team have finished pool play in Dubai unbeaten and in the quarter-finals will meet a USA side they have already put to the sword.

The Black Ferns Sevens star was too good in the 45-14 win as they ended day one unbeaten.
Source: SKY

The series champions Black Ferns downed South Africa 40-0, France 28-7 and USA 45-14 on day one of the opening tournament of the 2018 series.

Australia and Canada were also unbeaten in their pools.

"Morale is pretty high, it's the first world series tournament and one of our favourites so we are on a really good high and can't wait to play on day two," Michaela Blyde said.

"No matter what team you play or how many tries you score or how often you win sevens is always a really tough game but it's all about tomorrow."

Points from the first two tournaments of the series will be added to teams' totals in 2016-17 to determine seedings at the Rugby World Cup Sevens in San Francisco next July.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:19
1
The Black Ferns Sevens star was too good in the 45-14 win as they ended day one unbeaten.

Ruby Tui rips USA apart as Black Ferns Sevens unbeaten on World Series opening day

00:14
2

Video: Just like his old man! Cristiano Ronaldo Jr nails inch-perfect free kick

00:51
3
Last week, batsman Ken McClure was dropped due to an assault charge, yet Stokes' signature was highly sought by the Kings.

'Morally, it raises a few questions' - does signing of Ben Stoke make Canterbury hypocrites?

4
Hadleigh Parkes dives in for a try for Auckland.

Wales call up former Blues centre Hadleigh Parkes for Test debut

01:23
5
The Black Caps coach says it gives domestic players a chance to show what they have against one of the best in the world.

Ben Stokes storm continues, England Cricket Board mull next move

04:13
Chris Brandolino says increased tropical winds will bring higher temperatures – and also more rain for some places.

Good news! NIWA says summer temperatures set to soar above average

Unfortunately, there could also be higher rainfall in some areas.


00:51
Last week, batsman Ken McClure was dropped due to an assault charge, yet Stokes' signature was highly sought by the Kings.

'Morally, it raises a few questions' - does signing of Ben Stoke make Canterbury hypocrites?

Last week, batsman Ken McClure was dropped due to an assault charge, yet Stokes' signature was highly sought by the Kings.

00:39
The incident left two people injured, one seriously, after the car hit a power pole and parked car in Ellerslie.

Raw video: Car left in crumpled wreck following high-speed police chase in Auckland

The incident left two people injured, one seriously, after the car hit a power pole and parked car in Ellerslie.

01:02
Abraham 'Abe' Wharewaka-Topia was laid to rest today after dying on Saturday aged 74.

Watch: Black Power members perform powerful haka as gang lord Abe Wharewaka-Topia's coffin carried from marae

Abraham 'Abe' Wharewaka-Topia was laid to rest today after dying on Saturday aged 74.

00:35
Fire, ambulance and police attended the scene in Grafton.

Major chemical spill at Auckland University medical school

Released liquid nitrogen has sincedissipated and no one was hurt.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 