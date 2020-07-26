TODAY |

From Ruatoki to Eden Park: The rise of Otere Black

Otere Black, not a household name like Dan Carter or Beauden Barrett, but the Te Urewera native is keeping those names out of the number 10 jersey for the Blues, one of the best teams in Super Rugby so far.

A product of Te Ao Māori and a Full Immersion Te Reo Māori education, Otere's a rarity in professional sport here in New Zealand.

TVNZ's Sunday's Tamati Rimene-Sproat caught up with the 25-year-old, learning about his journey from Ruatoki to being the main man at Eden Park.

