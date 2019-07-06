TODAY |

Royal family send messages of support to England team ahead of RWC final

Associated Press
Britain's Royal Family is getting excited about England's appearance in the Rugby World Cup final — even its most recent arrival.

Prince Harry has sent a message of support to the England squad ahead of their title match against South Africa in Yokohama tonight.

Included in the message was a photo of the prince's 5-month-old son, Archie, in an England jersey.

"A nice touch," England flanker Sam Underhill said Friday.

Harry is a long-standing England fan and a patron of the Rugby Football Union. He will be attending the final this weekend.

Britain's Prince Harry, right and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex with their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor at Windsor Castle with with the Rose Garden in the background. Source: Associated Press
