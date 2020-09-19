Rookie Xavier Roe shines again as Waikato deal crushing defeat to North Harbour

Xavier Roe has yet again impressed after bagging two tries in Waikato’s 41-19 win over North Harbour in Hamilton.

In what was Roe’s second appearance in the Mitre 10 Cup, the 21-year-old halfback continued to make a name for himself as the next up-and-coming number nine in New Zealand rugby.

Just as he did last week, Roe opened the scoring for the Mooloos, selling a clever dummy pass in the ninth minute to break through the Harbour defence.

Minutes later Roe nearly scored his second, however it was disallowed after it was deemed that he received a forward pass en-route to the try line.

He was rewarded for his efforts in the 20th minute however after linking up with a hot stepping Damien McKenzie, to reclaim his second try.

As would be expected McKenzie lit up the field with a series of illusive runs, earning himself a try early in the second half.

A strong showing from midfielder Quinn Tupaea and loose-forward Mitch Jacobson also contributed to the overwhelming scoreline, with both players scoring one try a piece.

With North Harbour now suffering back-to-back losses, a win next week against Southland will be much needed.