TODAY |

Rookie Samoan halfback's RWC dream over due to dislocated shoulder

Associated Press
More From
Rugby
Rugby World Cup

Samoa scrumhalf Scott Malolua was ruled out of the Rugby World Cup in Japan with a dislocated shoulder and replaced by Pele Cowley.

The Queensland-based Malolua was making his debut for Samoa against Australia in Parramatta last Saturday when he was hurt late in the first half.

The injury will keep him out for up to eight weeks, a time frame which encompassed the entire World Cup in Japan.

The New Zealand-based Cowley has 12 caps for Samoa, most recently last month in the Pacific Nations Cup.

Cowley could empathize with Malolua as a knee injury seven weeks out from the 2015 World Cup cost him selection.

Samoa opens this World Cup on September 24 against Russia in Kumagaya.

Samoa's Scott Malolua, centre, is assisted off the field after an injury during their rugby union Test match against Australia. Source: Associated Press
More From
Rugby
Rugby World Cup
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:19
Watch: Japanese kids perform impressive haka to welcome All Blacks to Rugby World Cup
2
Selfless Brad Weber putting ego aside for All Blacks' World Cup third halfback role
3
Joseph Parker's next fight under threat after Dereck Chisora threatens to pull out
4
All Blacks get stuck into first training session in Japan as RWC opener against South Africa looms
5
Tall Blacks stun European giants Turkey in final World Cup game with one-point win
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
01:08

'It's just like a pre-season' – All Blacks unfazed by heat after Japan arrival
00:52

Kieran Read silences All Blacks' critics, 'leading from the front' says teammate Matt Todd

Super Rugby given earliest ever start for 2020 season as Blues face Chiefs in January
01:41

Giant concrete pillar knocked down as Lancaster Park enters final stages of demolition