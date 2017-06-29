Robbie Henshaw and George North injured after Canes clash, Lions tour over

Source:NZN
British and Irish Lions mid-week backs Robbie Henshaw and George North will both travel home to the British Isles after sustaining injuries in their side's 31-31 draw with the Hurricanes.
Lions' George North charges forward during a match between the Hurricanes and British & Irish Lions in Wellington.
Source: Photosport
Irish second-five Henshaw tore a pectoral muscle against the Canes on Tuesday, while powerful Welsh winger North has torn a hamstring.
Neither will play any part in the Test selection's final two matches against the All Blacks, and will head home this weekend.
