Robbie Henshaw and George North injured after Canes clash, Lions tour over

British and Irish Lions mid-week backs Robbie Henshaw and George North will both travel home to the British Isles after sustaining injuries in their side's 31-31 draw with the Hurricanes.

Lions' George North charges forward during a match between the Hurricanes and British & Irish Lions in Wellington. Source: Photosport

Irish second-five Henshaw tore a pectoral muscle against the Canes on Tuesday, while powerful Welsh winger North has torn a hamstring.