Robbie Deans opens up about brother and former All Black Bruce's death - 'It's still pretty raw'

Former Wallabies coach Robbie Deans has opened up about the recent death of his brother and former All Black Bruce.

Bruce died last month, aged 58, after a battle with cancer and his older brother said he was still dealing with the loss.

"It's still pretty raw," Deans told 1 NEWS in Japan.

"We were actually in Australia on our way home at the time."

Bruce's death came days before the All Blacks' Bledisloe Cup decider at Eden Park and before the first scrum was packed down during the match, the 10-Test halfback was remembered on the big screen in front of Auckland's sold-out crowd.

The All Blacks went on to win the match 36-0, bouncing back from their 47-26 loss in Perth the week prior.

"Personally, I was absolutely stoked [with] the first scrum of that Bledisloe Cup [match]," Deans said of the Auckland fixture.

"Having Bruce recognised and acknowledged was great but to see the way the All Blacks hit the ground and then finish the job in that game... it doesn't cater in any way in terms of the loss for the family and friends but the messages that we've had from the public has been great.

"It's just great to know that there's so many people out there that cared for Bruce and knew him like we did."

Bruce was a key figure of Canterbury's dominant reign of the early 80s, holding the Ranfurly Shield from 1982-85.