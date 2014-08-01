Robbie Deans to coach Barbarians against All Blacks on end of year tour

The All Blacks will face a Robbie Deans-coached Barbarians team in the opening match of their European tour in November.

Robbie Deans Source: Getty

Former Canterbury and New Zealand fullback Deans was unveiled as coach for the match at Twickenham on November 4, which precedes tour Tests against France, Scotland and Wales.

It will be Deans' third stint in charge of the Barbarians, having most recently overseen last year's 31-31 draw with South Africa at Wembley.

The last time 57-year-old Deans coached against the All Blacks was during his time as Wallabies coach, from 2008-13. Deans' record in 18 trans-Tasman Tests was 14 losses, three wins and one draw.