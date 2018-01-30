Rob Thompson signs three-year extension with Highlanders

Highlanders back Rob Thompson has extended his Highlanders contract by another three Super Rugby seasons.

Rob Thompson of the Highlanders on the charge. Source: Photosport

The hard-running midfielder has committed to the franchise until the end of 2020, having first moved south in 2016.

Thompson, who was ruled out of the Maori All Blacks tour last year with injury, recently announced he would switch provincial allegiances this year to Manawatu, where he was born and raised.