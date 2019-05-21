TODAY |

Rob Nichol praises Crusaders for upfront handling of Cape Town allegations

New Zealand Rugby Player Association chief executive Rob Nichol has applauded the Crusaders for how they've handled allegations made against players of inappropriate behaviour while on tour in Cape Town, South Africa.

The Canterbury Super Rugby franchise has handed over an investigation into two separate alleged incidents in Cape Town after involving All Blacks Richie Mo'unga and George Bridge.

Nichol told Radio Sport Breakfast this morning he was impressed with how the Crusaders and chief executive Colin Mansbridge had approached the allegations.

"Colin and the Crusaders management have made it clear what they're up to and that's the way it should be done," Nichols said.

"If you go back, say, 15 years, a lot of things happened but they never came to light, they were never really followed up and frankly probably never really dealt with."

    Colin Mansbridge says he has spoken to players and staff involved in the incidents in South Africa. Source: 1 NEWS

    Nichol added times have changed and players know the truth of any questionable situation will come out eventually.

    "If there's an allegation made against a player then you take it seriously from the start and go through a discipline process," Nichol said.

    "If you knew what had happened you wouldn't have to go through that process, so you don't try to pre-empt it.

    "All our players are very, very conscious now – you just don't get away with anything. Even arguably in this situation, you haven't done anything but you're still in the firing line."

    The allegations came to light after the Crusaders visited a McDonald's in Long Street, following their 19-19 draw against the Stormers over the weekend.

    That allegation was followed by a fresh one yesterday with a Cape Town woman alleging to RNZ that Mo'unga spat beer at her and her friends before inappropriately touching her at a bar on May 11.

    Players involved in the first allegation deny any wrongdoing and it has already been confirmed the Crusaders will have all players, including Mo'unga and Bridge, available for selection against the Blues in Christchurch on Saturday night.

      Allegations have surfaced on social media of two separate events allegedly involving four members of the squad while in South Africa. Source: 1 NEWS | Sky
