Rising star Grace Brooker shines in big Black Ferns Development win over Fiji

A measles scare stopped the Tonga-Australia match going ahead at the Oceania Women's Rugby Championship today in Fiji but the Black Ferns Development team took their place and demolished the hosts.

Canterbury centre Grace Brooker cemented her reputation as one of the next big things after she tore Fijiana apart in the 53-0 win.

Natahlia Moors, a former Australian Youth Olympics sevens representative, looked at home in black with a double in her third international appearance.

While on the other flank, Martha Lolohea turned heads on debut, the 20-year-old Canterbury netballer was bruising with ball in hand despite being in just her second season of rugby.

“We haven't had that long together but I'm really proud of how the girls have stuck it out, we've learnt a lot of new things,” captain Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu said.