 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Rising All Blacks star Patrick Tuipulotu tests positive for banned substance - reports

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Blues and All Blacks lock Patrick Tuipulotu has reportedly tested positive for performance enhancing drugs.

Patrick Tuipulotu speaks to ONE News.

Source: 1 NEWS

Fairfax Media have reported the rising rugby star, who has not been seen on a rugby pitch since last November during the end-of-year tour with the All Blacks, tested positive for a banned substance at some point last year.

The results were then discovered prior to the final All Blacks Test of the season against France.

Tuipulotu returned from the tour early with injured teammates Sam Cane and Ben Smith for what All Blacks coach Steve Hansen said at the time were "personal reasons".

Said reasons also led to the lock's absence from the Blues' preseason build-up to the Super Rugby season after it was announced the 24-year-old was sidelined indefinitely with an "ongoing personal matter".

Both the Blues and NZ Rugby are not willing to make a comment on the allegations at this time.

Tuipulotu has earned twelve caps for the All Blacks and taken the field for the Blues 34 times.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1

Rising All Blacks star Patrick Tuipulotu tests positive for banned substance - reports

00:30
2
The 2-0 loss effectively ends The Reds’ chances of catching league leaders Chelsea.

Watch: Clean length of the field goal from Hull City's Oumar Niasse punishes Liverpool

00:30
3
The mesmerising goal from the Belgian midfielder epitomised Chelsea’s performance as they tore apart their London rivals.

Watch: 'Sizzling solo run by Hazard!' Chelsea star tears apart Arsenal defence with sublime individual goal starting from halfway

00:29
4
The Scottish fullback crossed the chalk twice in the opening twenty minutes to stun Joe Schmidt’s men.

Video: Speedster Stuart Hogg spearheads Scotland's win over Ireland in thrilling Six Nation’s curtain-raiser

00:30
5
Te'o's try ensured England's hunt to break the All Blacks’ record for consecutive Test wins stayed on track.

Watch: Game-saving try by Kiwi Ben Te'o in final minutes gives England Six Nations win over France

03:04
1 NEWS and other media turned down demands for a $10,000 payment to secure exclusive access to the welcome.

Video: 'Get it off our whenua' – TeTii marae member in standoff with media over cameras

Marae representatives asked police to move TVNZ cameras off a public road.

01:53
The idea involves creating special zones where locals are in charge of funding decisions.

'Let's have a shot' - mayors in NZ's poorest regions want power and funds to tackle poverty

The idea involves creating special zones in the Far North, Rotorua Lakes and the Gisborne district.

01:52
Primary Industries Minister Nathan Guy says Northland fits the bill for a medium scale adverse drought event.

Northland's big dry: Government offering financial help to drought-stricken farmers

One farmer has been forced to sell 60 cows and reckons he'll lose $200k this season.

03:12
'We think whanau, hapu and iwi are best placed to look after children that have been removed into the state's hands.'

'We think iwi are best placed to look after children removed into the state's hands'

Maori leaders want new rules in CYF legislation .

00:10
A crash near Warkworth made it a slow journey north for those trying to get away early.

Video: Traffic chaos as holidaymakers flee Auckland and Wellington for Waitangi weekend

It's slow going as people leave the city for the weekend.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ