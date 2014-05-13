Rising All Blacks star Patrick Tuipulotu tests positive for banned substance - reports

Blues and All Blacks lock Patrick Tuipulotu has reportedly tested positive for performance enhancing drugs.

Fairfax Media have reported the rising rugby star, who has not been seen on a rugby pitch since last November during the end-of-year tour with the All Blacks, tested positive for a banned substance at some point last year.

The results were then discovered prior to the final All Blacks Test of the season against France.

Tuipulotu returned from the tour early with injured teammates Sam Cane and Ben Smith for what All Blacks coach Steve Hansen said at the time were "personal reasons".

Said reasons also led to the lock's absence from the Blues' preseason build-up to the Super Rugby season after it was announced the 24-year-old was sidelined indefinitely with an "ongoing personal matter".

Both the Blues and NZ Rugby are not willing to make a comment on the allegations at this time.