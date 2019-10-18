TODAY |

'Was it the right decision?' - All Blacks star Jack Goodhue chops off his famous mullet

Source:  1 NEWS

All Blacks and Crusaders star Jack Goodhue has chopped off his famous mullet.

Jack Goodhue sans mullet. Source: Instagram

Goodhue posted his new do to Instagram yesterday.

"We had a good run together. But it was time for the mullet and I to part ways. Was it the right decision?"

Many fans commented on the post that it definitely was not the right decision.

"I miss the mullet already," one person wrote.

"One of NZ’s darkest days," commented another.

Your playlist will load after this ad

There were no signs of tension in All Blacks camp on the eve of the quarter-final against Ireland. Source: 1 NEWS

Goodhue's mullet got plenty of attention at last year's Rugby World Cup in Japan, with his fellow All Blacks teammates and staff constantly referencing it during interviews.

