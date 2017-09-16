Rieko Ioane stuns Springboks, ignites sensational long range try for All Blacks

Left winger Rieko Ioane was on fire for the All Blacks, scoring the opening try and setting up a fantastic five pointer late in the first half against the Springboks at QBE Stadium in Albany tonight.

Ioane ran the ball from deep in his own half, broke several tackles before offloading the ball to his teammate Dane Coles who then laid on a perfect pass for Brodie Retallick to score under the posts in the 37th minute of the match.

The All Blacks thumped South Africa 57-0, the highest winning margin for the New Zealand side.