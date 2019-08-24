TODAY |

Rieko Ioane scores try as he returns to provincial rugby in Auckland's win over Bay of Plenty

Rieko Ioane marked his return to provincial rugby with a try as his Auckland side eked out a 19-13 win over Bay of Plenty at Eden Park.

Ioane was gift-wrapped his try after 25 minutes, with Bay of Plenty’s Jason Robertson passing directly to the Auckland flyer, who sprinted the 50m to score.

It wasn’t such good news for another All Black with Steamers hooker Nathan Harris carried off in the second half with an injury to his left leg.

The injury likely dashing his hopes of an All Blacks recall for Japan.

