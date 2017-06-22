Rieko Ioane is 'phenomenal really!' Sean Fitzpatrick raves about rookie who's been named to start for All Blacks against Lions

Kieran Read's return to international rugby is official after he was named as the starting No.8 and captain for the All Blacks' first Test against the British and Irish Lions at Eden Park on Saturday.

Read will lead a mostly-unchanged squad from last Friday's 78-0 thrashing of Samoa, and is one of three changes to the starting side.

The captain's return means he will take the field in the black jersey for the 98th Test of his career.

Elsewhere, Steve Hansen has only made minor changes to the squad from last Friday's Test also held at Eden Park.

Rieko Ioane has been named to start on the left wing, with Julian Savea dropped from the squad altogether. Ioane has already faced the Lions twice on tour, once for the Blues as well as the Maori All Blacks.

All Blacks legend Sean Fitzpatrick spoke to TVNZ 1's Breakfast saying the Lions will be up against a formidable New Zealand pack.

"It's a very strong team when you look at it," said Fitzpatrick.

The former All Blacks hooker praised Ioane's current form for the Blues in the Super Rugby compeition.

"He's (Ioane) phenomenal really to think that he's only 20 and playing so well against the Lions for the Blues.

"He's been given an opportunity, (Julian) Savea hasn't played that well for the Hurricanes and Ioane has taken his chance."

Ryan Crotty returns to the starting side at centre, having not played since picking up a rib injury for the Crusaders against the Highlanders on June 3, Anton Lienert-Brown moves to the bench in his place.

Lima Sopoaga has been bracketed to start on the bench with Aaron Cruden, who is in a race against time to recover from a knee injury picked up for the Chiefs against the Hurricanes.

The All Blacks play the Lions at 7:30pm on Saturday in Auckland.

All Blacks: 1.Joe Moody, 2. Codie Taylor, 3. Owen Franks, 4. Brodie Retallick, 5. Sam Whitelock, 6. Jerome Kaino, 7. Sam Cane, 8. Kieran Read (C), 9. Aaron Smith, 10. Beauden Barrett, 11. Rieko Ioane, 12. Sonny Bill Williams, 13. Ryan Crotty, 14. Israel Dagg, 15. Ben Smith