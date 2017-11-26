 

Rieko Ioane compared to Cullen, Lomu and Umaga by former All Black Doug Howlett

All Blacks wing Rieko Ioane can become one of the all-time greats in the black jersey, according to New Zealand's record try scorer, Doug Howlett.

The All Blacks coach said the 20-year-old started 2017 with a bang and never let up.
Ioane, 20, has exploded onto the international scene for the All Blacks this year, displacing Julian Savea in the number 11 jersey on his way to claiming World Rugby's Breakthrough Player of the Year award.

Speaking to the BBC's Rugby Union Weekly Podcast, Howlett didn't hold back in his admiration for young Ioane.

"He has elements of all great All Black wingers," Howlett said.

"He's had an exceptional season."

The All Blacks wing has made the black jersey his own this year.
Howlett also said that Ioane shares similar attributes with some of the New Zealand's best ever players.

"He can move like Christian Cullen, he has the strength of a Jonah [Lomu], and he can pass and play the ball like a Tana Umaga."

Ioane and his All Blacks teammates have just wrapped up their 2017 season, with a 33-18 win over Wales in Cardiff - in which the younger winger scored two tries.

