Rieko Ioane botches certain try on halftime after All Blacks' superb counterattack

All Blacks midfielder Rieko Ioane will likely go to bed replaying the final moments of the first half of this afternoon's Bledisloe Test in his head after he botched a certain try.

The All Blacks and Wallabies played out a 16-16 draw in Wellington today with the All Blacks relying heavily on their counterattack for points.

That came to light in the final play of the first half with the All Blacks pouncing on a bad Wallabies lineout to set up a try with Ioane handed the ball 20m from the chalk with no defenders around him.

Ioane dove in to score and began to immediately celebrate as the try was awarded - but the assistant referees asked to go upstairs as they weren't sure about the grounding due to the ball's odd bounce as the midfielder dove in.

Replays showed Ioane lost the ball as he planted it, meaning the score was reverted back to 8-3 as both teams headed to the sheds.