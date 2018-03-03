Richie Mo'unga suffers fractured jaw in Crusaders' win over Stormers

The Crusaders' 45-28 win over the Stormers in Christchurch last night has come at a cost, with key first-five Richie Mo'unga suffering a fractured jaw in the victory.

Mo'unga, 23, shone in the Crusaders' win, scoring one try and setting up teammate Codie Taylor for another - however suffered the injury attempting to tackle prop Steven Kitshoff in the final stages.

A Crusaders spokesperson confirmed that Mo'unga would have surgery on the injury, but his return date won't be known until beeing assessed by a specialist.

Mo'unga joins the likes of Kieran Read, Israel Dagg and Owen Franks in the Crusaders' injury ward.