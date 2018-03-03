Richie Mo'unga suffers fractured jaw in Crusaders' win over Stormers

Source:
The Crusaders' 45-28 win over the Stormers in Christchurch last night has come at a cost, with key first-five Richie Mo'unga suffering a fractured jaw in the victory.
Mo'unga, 23, shone in the Crusaders' win, scoring one try and setting up teammate Codie Taylor for another - however suffered the injury attempting to tackle prop Steven Kitshoff in the final stages.
A Crusaders spokesperson confirmed that Mo'unga would have surgery on the injury, but his return date won't be known until beeing assessed by a specialist.
Mo'unga joins the likes of Kieran Read, Israel Dagg and Owen Franks in the Crusaders' injury ward.
Mitchell Hunt and Mike Delaney will vye for the number 10 jersey in Mo'unga's absence.
