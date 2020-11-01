TODAY |

Richie Mo'unga stars in Bledisloe win, amassing more than half of All Blacks' points

Source:  1 NEWS

Richie Mo'unga was the star of the show last night as the All Blacks demolished the Wallabies in their third Bledisloe Cup encounter, scoring more than half of the side's points.

Mo'unga amassed over half of the All Blacks points in the 5-43 point demolition of the Wallabies. Source: SKY

Scoring 23 of the All Blacks 43 points, Mo'unga starred early with two brilliant tries in the first half.

His presence on the scoreboard remained consistent however with a nearly flawless kicking game, slotting five conversions and one penalty attempt. 

The star playmaker also had a hand in many other scoring oppourtunities throughout the match and his efforts ultimately contributed to the All Blacks extending their 18-year Bledisloe Cup reign, claiming the silverware in the 5-43 win with a match to spare.

The blowout scoreline served as Australia's heaviest defeat at the hands of the All Blacks in 117 years.

Rugby
All Blacks
