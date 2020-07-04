Richie Mo'unga saves certain try with colossal tackle on Highlanders winger

Richie Mo'unga proved the old adage of a try saved is as good as a try scored, coming to the rescue in Crusaders' 40-20 victory over the Highlanders.

In the second half, and with the Crusaders holding on to a 21-17 lead, the Highlanders had the chance to hit the front, camped in their opponents' 22.

As Highlanders winger Jona Nareki appeared nailed on to score a try, Mo'unga appeared to smash the winger and force a knock on.