Richie Mo'unga oozes class, starts and finishes stunning try against Hurricanes

Richie Mo'unga appeared to have won the battle of the All Blacks' first-fives against Beauden Barrett, helping the Crusaders to a 30-26 victory in their Super Rugby semi-final against the Hurricanes in Christchurch.

A constant threat throughout the game, Mo'unga finished with a try, as well as kicking three penalties, and three conversions, scoring 20 of the Crusaders' 30 points.

Mo'unga's try in particular showcased his dangerous ability from broken play stabbing a kick through, spilled by Hurricanes replacement fullback, James Marshall.

Winger Sevu Reece pounced on the loose ball, before getting his pass back inside to a grateful Mo'unga who ran away to finish the play and score under the posts.

Mo'unga and the Crusaders will now return next week for the chance at a third straight Super Rugby title, taking on the Jaguares in Christchurch.

