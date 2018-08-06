 

Richie Mo'unga needs patience says Steve Hansen - 'He's got competition'

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen agreed with rugby pundits about the stellar rugby season of Richie Mo'unga but revealed at today's press conference in Christchurch that he won't be in any rush to get rid of Beauden Barrett at No.10.

Hansen named a strong 33-man squad for the upcoming Bledisloe Cup and Rugby Championship which kick starts next week against the Wallabies in Sydney.

He said Mo'unga has been great for the Crusaders but has urged the public to give him time.

"He's got competition from the specialist five-eighth in Beauden Barrett, he's played 64 (Tests) I think it is," said Hansen.

"He's been world player (men's rugby player of the year) twice.

Hansen agreed that both Mo'unga and Barrett will have a part to play in the upcoming rugby competitions for the All Blacks.

"Both of them are very good rugby players, our job is to maximise the talent we've got and over time you will see Richie get more Test matches I'm sure.

"But I think about a bloke prior to the World Cup (2015) we went to and everyone wanted us to drop Dan Carter."

In time Hansen said Mo'unga will get his shot at first-five eighth.

"He had one ingredient the other blokes didn't have and that was experience. We have to build slowly with Richie and build his experience.

"In the meantime we have a player in Beauden as I said has been the world’s best player the last two years, we won't be in any rush to shift him."

All Blacks squad for Rugby Championship:

Hookers: Nathan Harris, Codie Taylor, Dane Coles

Props: Owen Franks, Joe Moody, Tim Perry, Ofa Tuungafasi,Karl Tu'inukuafe

Locks: Scott Barrett, Brodie Retallick, Sam Whitelock

Loose Forwards: Sam Cane, Shannon Frizell, Ardie Savea, Liam Squire, Luke Whitelock, Kieran Read, Jackson Hemopo.

Halfbacks: TJ Perenara, Aaron Smith, Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi

First-Fives: Beauden Barrett, Damian McKenzie, Richie Mo'unga

Midfielders: Ryan Crotty, Jack Goodhue, Ngani Laumape, Anton Lienert-Brown, Sonny Bill Williams

Outside Backs: Jordie Barrett, Rieko Ioane, Nehe Milner-Skudder, Waisake Naholo, Ben Smith

Injury cover: Liam Coltman, Ngani Laumape

Five things we learned from the Super Rugby final: Campbell Burnes on Crusaders' dominance
Tamanivalu says the team environment and ‘brotherhood’ made him feel at home with the Crusaders.

Crusaders to celebrate back-to-back Super Rugby success with fans in victory parade
Sonny Bill Williams said that he still doesn’t know whether or not he will return to the NRL.

SBW says off-field opportunities will guide his next career move, doesn't rule out return to league
The first-five was man of the match in the Crusaders' final win last night.

'Having real pride in my performance' - Richie Mo'unga relishing being Crusaders' big game player

Kieran Read(c) of New Zealand after the Rugby Championship, South Africa v New Zealand All Blacks at Newlands Stadium, Cape Town, South Africa. 7 October 2017.
All Blacks skipper Kieran Read talks to his teammates during a Test against the Wallabies.
Michael Cheika admits he had one eye on the 2019 Rugby World Cup and the other looking even further ahead when he included teenage sensation Jordan Petaia in his extended Wallabies train-on squad.

Petaia is likely to be cut when Cheika's 36-man squad is trimmed after a week- long camp in Cessnock before the Wallabies' Bledisloe Cup and Rugby Championship opener against the All Blacks on August 18.

Already on record as saying he will finish up at the end of next year, Cheika is intent on building depth and leaving Australian rugby in safer hands through improved succession planning.

He sees 18-year-old Petaia as very much one of the stars of the future after the utility back lit up Leichhardt Oval with a dazzling attacking display in Friday night's Wallabies trial.

"The one big thing with this team that we've assembled from a coaching point of view is we want to build some foundations for the future as well," Cheika said.

"That's something we haven't been good at over the past 10 or 12 years, thinking about how we can infiltrate both the mentality and the talent of the players going forward so the next coach and the coach after him are in a really good spot and our rugby public have got great teams coming through.

"That's something we've been talking about, working on, since the last World Cup.

"I don't know the exact number but there'd have to be over two-thirds of this squad who have debuted or played for Australia since the last World Cup.

"So it's a very, very fresh outlook and gives us a foundation - if we can stave off the overseas pirates - to keep a strong group of players going through not just to 2019 but beyond."

Cheika was hugely impressed with Petaia's trial showing, which included a try after he caught a Will Genia chip kick.

"He had some good touches. It was his firstopportunity to play at the next level up and I thought he handled it pretty well," Cheika said.

"So it's just another opportunity to spend a bit more time with him inside of the team environment."

Cheika nominated 22-year-old Melbourne Rebels prop Jermaine Ainsley as another uncapped rookie whose claims couldn't be ignored after the in-house trial.

"Jermaine had a very solid half of footy," the coach said.

"He hasn't had probably as much footy as we would have liked down in Melbourne.

"He's had a few injuries et cetera but he's a player who I think has got a lot of promise.

"If he works hard and stays focused on what he needs to do, and takes care of the small details, it won't be long before he's playing for Australia."

