Richie Mo'unga jokes if Super Rugby Aotearoa-style comp returns in 2021, more breaks needed for aching players

With Covid-19 still causing havoc in South Africa and Argentina and Australia, another competition like Super Rugby Aotearoa could be on the cards for 2021.

New Zealand Rugby has already stated Super Rugby Aotearoa as it is currently won't be an option next year as it isn't "sustainable" in the long run. However discussions around a revamped competition have also stalled with Rugby Australia wanting more spots in New Zealand's proposed new-look format.

It leaves plenty to ponder for the 2021 competition but if it looks anything like this year's derby-heavy tournament, Crusaders and All Blacks first-five Richie Mo'unga has one suggestion.

"Maybe another bye?"

Mo'unga joked the thing he's enjoyed most about this year's competition - which the Crusaders can wrap up with a game to spare if they beat the Highlanders this week - is the massages after each bruising encounter.

"It's been physically demanding," he said.

"I've played 80 minutes every game so the body has taken a hit quite a bit."

Teammate and halfback Bryn Hall took a more serious tone with his answer, saying he hopes to see some new faces in the competition as long as it remains competitive.

"We love having derbies and I think, as a consumer, you probably love it as a viewer so you'd probably want New Zealand teams based around it," Hall said.

"But possibly a Japan team coming in or a Pacific Islands team or our trans-Tasman mates in Australia as well but whatever they do decide, for the competition's sake, it needs to be competitive."

Kanaloa Hawaii Rugby - the MLR team in the US owned by former All Blacks such as Jerome Kaino and Joe Rokocoko, has expressed interest in setting up a sister team in South Auckland to compete in a new-look Super Rugby competition as a Pacific franchise recently.