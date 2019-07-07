TODAY |

Richie Mo'unga has blunt view of new goal-kicking technique - 'Look like a bit of a dick'

If it ain't broke, don't fix it - a motto Crusaders first-five Richie Mo'unga is standing by with his revamped goal-kicking approach even though he feels like "a bit of dick" doing it.

The Crusaders completed their three-peat last night in beating the Jaguares in the Super Rugby final but rather than the try-scoring festivals fans were hoping, the scoreline was kept ticking along by Mo'unga's boot.

Mo'unga was perfect off the tee last night, slotting one conversion and four penalties to nab 14 points in the 19-3 win.

A reporter after the match pointed out Mo'unga's improved form in goal-kicking which the playmaker said has been an area of focus for him.

"It's a tough thing when it's not going well," Mo'unga admitted about kicking.

"But to be able to get in a rhythm - I'll say in the first half of the season we weren't taking shots at goal with penalties but come playofss you get more of a chance - so to get in a good rhythm is just awesome.

"It's something I consistently work on because I know how much it makes a difference in these knockout games."

One difference is the added hop Mo'unga makes in the follow through of his kicks which he says he picked up from departing assistant coach Brad Mooar.

"It's one of his specials," Mo'unga said.

"To be honest, I wasn't actually a fan. I look like a bit of a dick hoping after but it's good, it's paying off."

Mo'unga said he picked up his hop after kicking from assistant coach Brad Mooar. Source: 1 NEWS
