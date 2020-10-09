Richie Mo'unga earns No.10 jersey, three debutants included as Ian Foster names first All Blacks team

Ian Foster has named his first All Blacks team since taking over from Steve Hansen, opting for three rookies on the bench and Richie Mo'unga at first-five for Sunday's Bledisloe Test against the Wallabies.

Plenty of discussion has gone into this week's squad from both inside and outside the squad with many questioning which way Foster would go at No.10.

Two-time World Rugby player of the year Beauden Barrett started the season at fullback for the Blues and struggled to find his form but showed some promise in the later part of the season when he was moved to first-five.

Mo'unga on the other hand was a star for the champion Crusaders throughout the competition but had a quiet performance when the two met in the North v South match.

However, Foster has opted for the latter, resulting in Barrett being placed at fullback with brother Jordie - who also had strong form in Super Rugby Aotearoa - on the wing.

The other big discussion point was how many players would earn their first All Blacks caps this weekend with plenty of young talent pushing their case during this year's domestic tournament as well.

Foster has opted for three rookies, all of which are on the bench.

Lock Tupou Vaa'i, No.8 Hoskins Sotutu and outside back Caleb Clarke have all been given a chance to earn their first caps.

Foster said he and fellow selectors John Plumtree and Grant Fox had kept an open mind about selections.

"We really wanted to see how players adapted and fitted in and how comfortable they were coming back into the environment and so there were a number of positions that we wanted to keep an open mind about," he said.

"We're excited by the group. There's a lot of talent in there and we've got players jumping out of their skin and wanting an opportunity. It's been fantastic to come together and know at the end of the week there's a Test match.

"There's been a lot of hard work, but the tightness of the group and the desire and the excitement about playing an international game is right up there."

The All Blacks play the Wallabies at 4pm on Sunday.

All Blacks v Wallabies, Sunday October 11, Wellington 4pm (*denotes debut)

15. Beauden Barrett, 14. Jordie Barrett, 13. Rieko Ioane, 12. Jack Goodhue, 11. George Bridge, 10. Richie Mo'unga, 9. Aaron Smith, 8. Ardie Savea, 7. Sam Cane (c), 6. Shannon Frizell, 5. Sam Whitelock, 4. Patrick Tuipulotu 3. Ofa Tu'ungafasi, 2. Codie Taylor, 1. Joe Moody