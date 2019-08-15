Richie Mo'unga cracks gag about Dan Carter and his movie, much to Codie Taylor's amusement

As a young All Blacks’ first-five-eighth, you know you’ve cracked a good gag when you get a laugh out of one of the grizzled members of the tight five.

Well, that’s just what Richie Mo’unga did at yesterday’s media conference for the All Blacks ahead of Saturday's Bledisloe Cup showdown.

Asked what the great Dan Carter, a guest at All Blacks training this week, had advised him, Mo’unga was quick with a quip.

"Oh, really he was just telling me about his movie that was coming out," Mo’unga said as his teammate Codie Taylor chuckled.

'Just the pre-sale for the premiere (of Carter’s The Perfect 10 movie)," he continued, much to Taylor’s amusement.