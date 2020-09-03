Richie Mo'unga, Beauden Barrett to square off as teams for North-South match named

All Blacks Beauden Barrett and Richie Mo'unga will face off in an epic first-five battle this weekend with the teams for the North-South match announced this morning.

After gathering in their squads this week, both the North and South squads have been preparing for Saturday's game in Wellington which will kick off at 7:10pm with no crowds present due to the Alert Level 2 restrictions in place nationwide.

The North team features a Blues and Hurricanes heavy forward pack, summarised perfectly by the loose forwards trio of Akira Ioane, Ardie Savea and Hoskins Sotutu.

The star-studded North backline sees Barrett reconnect with former long-time Hurricanes partner TJ Perenara at No.9 and first-five, while Anton Lienert-Brown and Rieko Ioane will feature in the midfield. Perenara's placement sees fellow longtime All Blacks halfback Aaron Smith sitting on North's bench.

The outside backs will be Blues breakout Caleb Clarke, Crusaders star Sevu Reece and Chiefs playmaker Damian McKenzie.

North head coach John Plumtree said he's working with "an exciting squad".

There's some real power in the forwards and some speed in the backs," Plumtree said.

"The North has gelled together really well this week and the players are having a lot of fun.

"They're really excited at the challenge against the South and certainly not lacking in any motivation. There will be a real intensity to the match with two really good teams going toe to toe."

The South team features plenty of All Blacks talent as well with a forward pack made up mostly of Crusaders and Highlanders.

The backline is where things get more colourful though with Brad Weber anemd at halfback and Jordie Barrett in the No.15 jersey. Around them are plenty of Crusaders in Mo'unga, George Bridge, Jack Goodhue, Brayden Ennor and Will Jordan.

South head coach Brad Mooar said he expects his strong combinations to shine on Saturday.

"We have a fantastic group of men who have all made the most of this week, building relationships and having fun with each other as well as learning new things and formulating our game plan," Mooar said.

"There's been lots of good-natured banter between the teams and a lot of parochial rivalry.

"The only thing missing at the stadium will be the fans and we're really disappointed we can't share the experience there with them.

"We know there will be a huge audience watching at home so we hope they'll enjoy what's shaping up as match for the history books."

Saturday's game is widely considered as an All Blacks trial given new head coach Ian Foster will follow up on Sunday with the naming of his first squad.

North

Forwards: 1. Karl Tu'inukuafe 2. Asafo Aumua, 3. Ofa Tuungafasi, 4. Patrick Tuipulotu (captain), 5. Tupou Vaa'i, 6. Akira Ioane, 7. Ardie Savea, 8. Hoskins Sotutu.



Backs: 9. TJ Perenara, 10. Beauden Barrett, 11. Caleb Clarke, 12. Anton Lienert-Brown, 13. Rieko Ioane, 14. Sevu Reece, 15. Damian McKenzie.



Replacements: 16. Ash Dixon, 17. Ayden Johnstone, 18. Angus Ta'avao, 19. Scott Scrafton, 20. Dalton Papalii, 21. Aaron Smith, 22. Peter Umaga-Jensen, 23. Mitchell Hunt.

South

Forwards: 1. Joe Moody, 2. Codie Taylor, 3. Nepo Laulala, 4. Samuel Whitelock (captain), 5. Mitchell Dunshea, 6. Shannon Frizell, 7. Tom Christie, 8. Tom Sanders.



Backs: 9. Brad Weber, 10. Richie Mo'unga, 11. George Bridge, 12. Jack Goodhue, 13. Brayden Ennor, 14. Will Jordan, 15. Jordie Barrett

