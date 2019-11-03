Richie McCaw, Sir Graham Henry inducted to Hall of Fame as TJ Perenara, Ruby Tui win World Rugby Awards

New Zealand has picked up two awards and had two greats inducted into the Hall of Fame on a night dominated by the Springboks at the World Rugby Awards.

Black Ferns Sevens speedster Ruby Tui won Women's Sevens Player of the Year while All Blacks halfback TJ Perenara won Try of the Year for his effort against Namibia in this year's Rugby World Cup.

Also recognised were former All Blacks captain Richie McCaw and 2011 World Cup-winning coach Sir Graham Henry, who were both inducted into World Rugby's Hall of Fame.

Richie McCaw dons his Hall of Fame cap after the World Rugby Awards. Source: Getty

Elsewhere, South Africa won the trifecta of team, coach and men's player of the year at the sport's annual awards.

Flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit received the men's award after starting and starring in nine of the Springboks' 11 Tests this year, including the Rugby World Cup final win against England on Saturday.

Du Toit became the first South African to win the award since 2007, when Bryan Habana earned it in the same year the Springboks last won the World Cup.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Du Toit was nominated with teammate Cheslin Kolbe, Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones, New Zealand flanker Ardie Savea, England flanker Tom Curry and United States hooker Joe Taufete'e.

Rassie Erasmus was named top coach after leading his team of the year South Africa to a record-tying third World Cup crown after a pool defeat to the All Blacks, and a first Rugby Championship in 10 years.

England centre Emily Scarratt picked up the women's player of the year while French first-five Romain Ntamack was crowned the breakthrough player of the year.