Richie McCaw says wife Gemma forced him to do Anzac Day bagpipes tribute

Source:  1 NEWS

Richie McCaw says his surprise bagpipes performance on Anzac Day was forced upon him by his wife Gemma.

The All Blacks legend joined Kiwis throughout the country getting creative to mark the day in lockdown. Source: Gemma McCaw / Instagram

The All Blacks great wowed the country with his performance of Amazing Grace, with few people aware of his musical talents.

McCaw, however, downplayed the show, saying he only learned to play as a "party trick" and had no ambitions to embark on a musical career.

"Just wanted to be able to pull them out and play a tune," he said during an online conversation with Dan Carter and TV presenter Lee McKenzie.

Carter said during a tour to Scotland, McCaw started playing as they enjoyed a meal of haggis.

"There are not many things you can't do," he said of his former skipper.

McCaw said wife Gemma told him on Anzac morning he had to play something, despite having not pulled them out for a while.

“I was like wow, right oh.

“I only got through one tune, Amazing Grace, only once because then people would see how bad it was.

“Do it once, leave it at that."

McCaw has strong Scottish roots, and a perfect record in Test matches against Scotland. 
 

