Richie McCaw says 'it's not all bad' for All Blacks despite Bledisloe bashing by Wallabies

Richie McCaw is remaining positive about the All Blacks despite Saturday night's record loss to the Wallabies in Perth.

After watching wife Gemma McCaw's return to hockey yesterday, McCaw gave his thought about the match to 1 NEWS.

"It's certainly made things interesting for this weekend with the Bledisloe on the line and the World Cup not far away," he said.

A loss at Eden Park this Saturday would see the All Blacks lose the Bledisloe Cup after holding it since 2003.

The All Blacks' international season has been difficult so far after grinding out a close win against Argentina and a late lapse against the Springboks resulted in a draw in Wellington.

But McCaw, who earned 148 Test caps before retiring in 2015, is certain the team can still deliver.

"From a New Zealand point of view, there are things to work on but it's not all bad.