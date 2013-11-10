TODAY |

Richie McCaw says Dan Carter his 'most inspiring' teammate

Source:  1 NEWS

Former All Blacks captain Richie McCaw has revealed which of his teammates was the most inspiring to play alongside, with no surprise as to his answer.

All Blacks captain Richie McCaw and Dan Carter. Source: Photosport

With the former All Blacks captain fronting in a question and answers session for World Rugby, the topic of McCaw's favourite teammates was inevitably reached.

Without hesitation, McCaw nominated former club and country teammate, Dan Carter, the pair sharing the field in 96 Tests.

"The amount of work he used to put in to make sure he was right to play on Saturday meant everyone around him made sure they were doing their little bits," McCaw said.

"Having him direct things around the field made things pretty easy as a No 7."

Elsewhere McCaw nominated former Wallabies opposite George Smith as the best he played against.

"He was always a big challenge."

"He was pretty tough and I played him regularly throughout my career."

Rugby
All Blacks
