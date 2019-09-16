TODAY |

Richie McCaw reveals the two key motivations that get him out of bed

With two Webb Ellis Cups in the trophy cabinet, you'd be forgiven for wanting to slow down.

But that's not how Richie McCaw rolls.

The man who captained the All Blacks to back-to-back Rugby World Cup titles at Eden Park and Twickenham revealed to TVNZ1's Sunday there are two prime post-rugby motivations for him.

Posed the question "What gets you out of bed these days?" by reporter Matt Chisholm, McCaw says they're family and flying.

"I love getting up and going flying," he said.

The 38-year-old is a commercial helicopter pilot and his skills were put to the test during the fire that raged on the Port Hills that look over Christchurch in early 2017.

McCaw's married to former Black Sticks player Gemma McCaw and they're parents to Charlotte, who's approaching her first birthday in December.

"I got a family now - a young one - that gets you up pretty early," McCaw told Chisholm.

"It's a different challenge when you know you've got a little person. The early days are so important for what happens down the track."

McCaw hasn't left the competitive sporting arena behind, he's taken up adventure racing as he explained to Chisholm on Sunday.

When he gets out of bed each day this week the responsibilities of family and work will no doubt consume his waking hours.

But when he falls asleep each night McCaw may well dream that the foundations for a Rugby World Cup three-peat, built in Auckland and London, will be be given the finishing touch by the current crop of men in black, in Tokyo.

But first things first, the All Blacks have their great foe the Springboks to contend with on Saturday.

Close to four years after retiring from rugby, McCaw's as busy as ever. Source: Sunday
