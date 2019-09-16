TODAY |

Richie McCaw reflects on lesson learnt from All Blacks' disastrous 2007 World Cup campaign

You've won two Rugby World Cups after a first spectacular failure. You fly gliders for fun and helicopters for a job as well as being a husband and father. You might have a few life tips to share.

Richie McCaw, who captained New Zealand to victory in 2011 and 2015, spoke to Matt Chisholm from TVNZ 1's Sunday about failure and success.

"I think the essence of life is learning new things," McCaw said.

"The worst was probably the post-07 World Cup," said McCaw. He also captained the All Blacks as tournament favourites that year, only for them to be sensationally knocked out in the quarterfinals by France.

However McCaw learnt, and learnt well, from that most public of failings.

"When I look back on it now, I probably think it was the best time because I would never have learnt the following eight years had we not gone through that."

New Zealand's preparations are underway in Japan in their bid to clinch three consecutive Rugby World Cup titles.

Success and failure are all part of it, the All Blacks great told TVNZ 1's Sunday.
