Richie McCaw praises All Blacks teammates as he's named sportsman of the decade at Halberg Awards

Former All Blacks captain Richie McCaw has been named sportsman of the decade at the Halberg Awards.

The 40-year-old captained the All Blacks to their drought-breaking World Cup triumph in 2011, before becoming the first team to win consecutive Rugby World Cups.

He edged other nominees including MMA fighter Israel Adesanya, rower Mahe Drysdale and shotputter Tom Walsh.

“You can't win a prize like this without teammates, I was lucky to be part of the team in 2011 and 2015 where I played with some special players," McCaw said.

The All Blacks missed out on team of the decade, with that honour going to Olympic rowers Hamish Bond and Eric Murray, with the two-time gold medallists also winning the supreme award.

Canoeist Lisa Carrington and her trainer Gordon Walker were named sportswoman and coach of the decade.