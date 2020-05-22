Richie McCaw endorses Sam Whitelock as All Blacks' interim captain

Former All Blacks captain Richie McCaw is backing Sam Whitelock to fill the coveted role for the opening Tests of the 2021 season.

With current skipper Sam Cane currently sidelined recovering from surgery on a torn pectoral tendon, the All Blacks will need to find a new captain for their first Test of 2021 against Tonga on July 3.

McCaw, who captained the All Blacks for a record 110 Tests, told Stuff he believes former Crusaders teammate Sam Whitelock should be the man to fill the vacancy until Cane returns.

“I don’t want to be saying too much, and there’s obviously a few candidates, but there’s no doubt ... Sam Whitelock, who has done it before, has done a good job over the years,” McCaw said.

“There’s other guys as well, but it wouldn’t surprise me if he's the man to do the job.”

The All Blacks’ captaincy was up for grabs heading into last season after former captain Kieran Read retired from international rugby at the end of the unsuccessful 2019 Rugby World Cup campaign.

Pundits had Whitelock, who has signed on with New Zealand Rugby until 2023, as a top contender for the job but new All Blacks coach Ian Foster opted for Cane.

Whitelock, who has captained the All Blacks six times since his 2010 debut, told media last year shortly after Cane’s appointment he would have embraced the role.

"I would have loved to have had the opportunity but at the same time, I know so much goes into it," Whitelock said at the time.

"I know you don't need the captain's armband to help people out and make a difference and Sam is going to need all the help and support he can get from everyone that's in the All Blacks environment and I'm keen to help him out where I can.

"And there's definitely some upsides to me worrying about myself playing well first and then helping him out if he needs it."

McCaw said another reason supporting Whitelock’s case, at least for the short term, was the respect he had from those around him.

“I think he just leads by example and people want to follow him. He fronts up every week,” McCaw said.