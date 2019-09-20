TODAY |

Richie McCaw delivers Webb Ellis Cup as Japan 2019 opens in style

Associated Press
More From
Rugby
All Blacks
Rugby World Cup

Against the backdrop of a Japanese festival rich in colour, complete with dazzling lights and lavish costumes, Rugby World Cup's opening ceremony captivated the crowd at Tokyo Stadium.

Combining ancient tradition and the modern world, it used symbolic Japanese cultural references, taking spectators on a journey from the dawn of time to the arrival of rugby in Japan, and the sport's big breakthrough in being hosted in Asia for the first time.

Surrounding an image of Mount Fuji in the middle of the field, the 20 participating teams were introduced by children holding flags of each country. Three-time winner New Zealand and Japan got the loudest cheers.

As the tournament's "World in Union" theme song was played, spectators clapped along as a light breeze blew around the sold-out stadium.

Former All Blacks captain Richie McCaw stood on a makeshift podium and held aloft the William Webb Ellis trophy as flames roared into the sky.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The former All Blacks skipper was on hand as the tournament began in Tokyo. Source: Spark Sport RWC
More From
Rugby
All Blacks
Rugby World Cup
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:32
Richie McCaw delivers Webb Ellis Cup as Japan 2019 opens in style
2
LIVE: Hosts Japan get Rugby World Cup 2019 underway against Russia in Tokyo
3
Rieko Ioane overtaken by George Bridge, Sevu Reece after untimely 'flat patch', says Steve Hansen
4
Full details, and how to watch, every All Blacks fixture at the Rugby World Cup
5
Fiji target upset win over Wallabies to begin Rugby World Cup run
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
03:44

'It's about staying in the moment' - Kiwi TMO ready for World Cup opener
04:46

Japan embraces RWC as opening weekend about to kick off
02:07

Tonga name Nasi Manu on bench in squad for RWC opener against England
03:08

TV, streaming device installers rushed off their feet for Rugby World Cup kick-off