Richie McCaw, Dan Carter predict All Blacks will sweep Lions in Tour series

Test legends Richie McCaw and Dan Carter have both tipped the All Blacks for a 3-0 series whitewash over the British and Irish Lions.

The world champions played out a 30-15 victory against the Lions in Saturday's first Test, and can wrap up the series with a win on Saturday in Wellington.

A further triumph in the third Test at Eden Park - where the All Blacks haven't lost in 23 years - would then complete the series rout.

McCaw and Carter, who both played the Lions in the 2005 series whitewash before retiring from All Blacks duty after their 2015 World Cup success, admitted to feeling brief pangs of nostalgia on Saturday night.

But they didn't regret their decisions to leave the fold - with McCaw hanging up the boots and Carter joining French club Racing 92.

Carter's performance in the second 2005 Lions Test has gone down into rugby folklore, with a flawless 33-point display in the No.10 jumper.

McCaw also scored a try on that night from his customary openside role, and both players predicted the class of 2017 would repeat their feats.

"I think the All Blacks will be better for last week's game, so the Lions will have to be better to have a chance," McCaw told Newshub.

"One thing about playing the All Blacks is that you give one (player) a half-chance, and they usually take it.