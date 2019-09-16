TODAY |

Richie and Gemma McCaw issue warning about scam using All Blacks great's name

1 NEWS

Richie McCaw and wife Gemma have issued a warning to fans of a scam using the All Blacks great’s name without permission to advertise cannabidiol products.

Sunday

The former Black Stick shared an image to her Instagram account of a CBD product which had been labelled “Richie McCaw CBD Gummies”, but she said the couple do not endorse it.

“It has been brought to our attention that Richie McCaw's image has been used to sell these CBD gummies,” Gemma McCaw said on Instagram.

“We in no way endorse this product that is taking money from people here in NZ. Please share this if you know of anyone trying to purchase them.

“This website is unauthorised, and we would hate for anyone to think that Rich endorses this product in any way.”

Gemma McCaw's warning to fans. Source: Gemma McCaw / Instagram

McCaw shared his wife’s message to his own Instagram but made no comment of his own, however his agent Dean Hegan told Stuff they are considering legal action against those responsible.

“We are trying to track down the administrators of the website to issue what we can. It is difficult to find someone who will take responsibility. They are overseas websites.

“We try our best but it is difficult. We have just got our legal guys to try and hunt a contact down.’’

The scam adds to what has already been a busy 2021 for McCaw, who was last week named the sportsman of the decade at the Supreme Decade Champions Halberg Awards.

McCaw also recently competed once again in the gruelling Godzone endurance race, took to the stage as the "Black Wiggle" and in January, announced his family was expecting a second daughter later this year.

