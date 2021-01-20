Richie and Gemma McCaw announce new baby on the way this year

Richie and Gemma McCaw have announced they are expecting another baby later this year.

Richie McCaw announces a new arrival. Source: Facebook/RichieMcCaw

The high-profile sporting couple had their first baby in December 2018, a daughter called Charlotte Rose.

This evening Richie posted the happy news to his Facebook page.

"Gem and I are excited to share the news that we are expecting another baby later this year. Charlotte can’t wait to be a big sister," he captioned an image of baby booties set atop a rock overlooking farmland.

The pair married in January 2017 at Lake Wanaka in front of 170 guests.

Richie is a former All Blacks captain who led the All Blacks to back-to-back Rugby World Cup titles in 2011 and 2015.